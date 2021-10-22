Woman performs traditional Rajasthani folk dance on rollerblades, internet cannot stop applauding

Updated: October 22, 2021 7:04:07 pm
While dancing in itself requires a lot of talent and skill, a young woman is making waves on the internet for performing traditional Rajasthani dance while skating!
Krishna Kanwar Gahlot, a professional speed skater who holds many records, recently participated in a cultural event hosted in the state and has became the talk of the town for dancing to folk tunes while spinning on rollerblades.
Donning a traditional attire and jewellery — lehenga-choli with an elaborate matha patti and borla — the young performer was seen dancing as music was performed live. Originally shared by Twinkal Baisa, the organiser of the event, Odhani 2021 in Udaipur recently, the videos have now been shared by multiple handles on Instagram and Twitter.
Amazed by her poise and elegance while maintaining her balance on wheels, netizens praised her for talent and being connected to her roots. Many commenting on the post said while some might find it hard to even walk in heavy lehengas, they were blown away by her talent as she managed to skate in the ethnic attire.
