Viral video: Woman in Mysuru gulps down six idlis in a minute

A 60-year-old woman secured the first position in an idli eating competition in Mysuru, Karnataka after she gulped down six of them in a minute.

The competition was a part of Mysuru Dasara celebrations held in the district. While several women took part in the competition, an elderly woman named Sarojamma took the lead as she quickly downed six idlis.

A video of the event, shared by ANI, features a number of women assembled as they wait for idlis to be served to them. Held especially for women, the one who could eat the most idlis in a minute would be declared the winner.

‘Dasara’ or Dussehra celebrations in Mysuru is a 10-day long affair with an elaborate procession on the day of Vijaya Dashmi, marking the grand finale.