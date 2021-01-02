Woman ‘hisses’ back at her cat while trimming nails, viral video leaves netizens in splits

The cat's stunned expression seeing the woman hiss left many in splits.

Ask any pet parent and they’ll tell you how dramatic nail-trimming sessions can get. However, how one US woman dealt with her pet cat while trimming its nails is winning the internet.

Sharlene Consuegra from New Jersey recently shared a video of her and her feline on TikTok, showing how she dealt with her cat’s tantrums. When the 41-year-old woman tries to cut its nails with a clipper, the cat attempts to scratch and bite in protest. “Nah, I don’t care, you’re getting your nails cut” the woman is heard saying in the viral video. As the cat keeps growling, she reassures, “You’re fine”.

But when the cat’s attempts didn’t intimidate the pet owner, continuing the protest the feline is seen hissing to scare her away. Unfortunately, for the feline, it backfires as the woman hisses back! “I could do it too,” the woman says imitating her pet.

Watch video here:

Surprised by the unexpected development, the cat was stunned and its expression has started a laugh riot online. “Be nice. I know how to hiss just like you,” she continued.

While on TikTok the video garnered over 6 million views, the video has spread across social media sites from Reddit to Twitter leaving people laughing out loud with many saying that the cat certainly didn’t expect that. Now, many have turned the cat’s expression into memes as well.

