Woman falls while filming TikTok video, hilarious clip goes viral

In the viral clip, a woman can be seen climbing the stairs while the song, Padipoya, from the film, DK Bose plays in the background. However, as she tries to sit down on the topmost step, she falls.

A simple Google search for Tik Tok throws up a wide range of clips that are being made and shared on the video app. With over five hundred million users, the app is a constant source of entertainment, giving many the opportunity to come up with creative content. However, not always does a video recording go as planned.

One such clip, which has now gone viral on social media, has left many ROFL-ing. In the viral clip, a woman can be seen climbing the stairs while the song, Padipoya, from the Telugu film, DK Bose plays in the background. However, as she tries to sit down on the topmost step, she falls. Interestingly, her fall syncronises with the beats of the song, leaving many amused.

Watch the video here:

Check out are some of the other TikTok videos trending on the app:

 

