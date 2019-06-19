Viral video: Woman falls off amusement park ride, then gets hit by it

Toggle Menu
A heart-wrenching video of a woman hanging and then falling off an amusement park ride in Mexico has gone viral on social media. The clip, which was shot at an amusement park in Ciudad Juárez, shows the woman slipping from her seat, hanging onto it before being hit by the rotating gondola and falling to the ground.

Towards the end of the clip, the woman can be seen getting up and moving away from the area as the ride slows down. It is not clear what injuries the unidentified woman suffered. Once shared online, the video instantly went viral on several social media platforms.

(Video contains disturbing visuals, viewers discretion is advised)

Watch the video here:

Following the incident, the Juárez Mayor Armando Cabada shared pictures of the ride on his Facebook page along with a caption in Spanish that said, “The mechanical games detected at Finca Bonita were operating clandestinely and without any operating permit, which is why they were already closed by Civil Protection. We can be better.”

