Woman escapes death after commuter faints and knocks her onto subway tracks

A woman in Argentina had a close shave after she fell on a subway track moments before a train was about to enter the station on Tuesday. A CCTV, installed at the station, shows the woman falling on the tracks after being knocked by a commuter who loses his balance and faints.

According to a DailyMail report, the woman was left unconscious on the tracks as the train approached the station in Buenos Aires. Fortunately, fellow commuters were quick to alert the train driver, who immediately brought it to a halt inches away from the woman.

Watch the video here:

After the nerve-wracking moment, fellow passengers stepped on to the tracks and rescued the woman who was lying motionless. She was later assisted by the police and medical responders, the news website reported.