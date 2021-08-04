Bride in heavy lehenga, jewellery does push-ups, watch viral video

Some brides find it difficult to even move in elaborate and heavy bridal lehengas, let alone do a full-fledged workout. However, a video of a woman doing push-ups in her bridal finery went viral, leaving the internet speechless. Dressed in a red lehenga, wearing heavy jewellery and chooda (traditional bridal bangles), she exercises in her ethnic outfit after posing for portraits.

The woman in the viral clip is Aana Arora, a fitness expert and personal training coach, who regularly posts detailed videos of her workout session. In her latest video, Aana does her workout in a heavy lehenga as coolly as if she’s wearing one of her normal athletic outfits.

Watch the video here:

The video, which was originally shot between a photoshoot, created a huge buzz not only on Instagram but also on other platforms as well. The Reel video has amassed over 8.6 million views on her profile alone.

While most were impressed by her fitness level, it also shocked others. Many joked and commented on her videos saying that they that they couldn’t even go to the washroom by themselves in a heavy lehenga on their wedding day, while she nailed push-ups.