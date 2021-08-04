scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 04, 2021
Must Read

Bride in heavy lehenga, jewellery does push-ups, watch viral video

The woman in the viral clip is Aana Arora, a fitness expert and personal training coach, who regularly posts detailed videos of her work-out session.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 4, 2021 3:09:40 pm
woman push ups in bridal lehenga, bride exercise in lehenge, viral bride videos, bridal videos, viral videos, indian expressVideo of a a fitness coach doing push-ups in a bridal attire has taken internet by storm.

Some brides find it difficult to even move in elaborate and heavy bridal lehengas, let alone do a full-fledged workout. However, a video of a woman doing push-ups in her bridal finery went viral, leaving the internet speechless.  Dressed in a red lehenga, wearing heavy jewellery and chooda (traditional bridal bangles), she exercises in her ethnic outfit after posing for portraits.

The woman in the viral clip is Aana Arora, a fitness expert and personal training coach, who regularly posts detailed videos of her workout session. In her latest video, Aana does her workout in a heavy lehenga as coolly as if she’s wearing one of her normal athletic outfits.

ALSO WATCH |‘Work from wedding’: Video of groom with laptop at mandap goes viral

Watch the video here:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video, which was originally shot between a photoshoot, created a huge buzz not only on Instagram but also on other platforms as well. The Reel video has amassed over 8.6 million views on her profile alone.

While most were impressed by her fitness level, it also shocked others. Many joked and commented on her videos saying that they that they couldn’t even go to the washroom by themselves in a heavy lehenga on their wedding day, while she nailed push-ups.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 04: Latest News

Advertisement