WATCH: Woman’s BRILLIANT dance on Honey Singh’s ‘Party All Night’ goes viral

In case you are someone who thrives on Bollywood party songs or have gone to enough weddings to know most of them, then you definitely know a lot of Honey Singh’s numbers. While we have witnessed many of our shy aunties and grim uncles let loose and hit the dance floor grooving to the rapper’s numbers at several weddings, this woman dancing to ‘Party All Night’ could easily give all of them stiff competition. The peppy number sung by rapper Honey Singh for Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha’s movie Boss, was in a soup for using a Hindi abuse in its lyrics. Nevertheless, this clip, which went viral after it was shared on a Facebook page called Viral Gujarat, is just what you should see today to lighten up your mood.

Watch the video here.

We definitely like the woman’s dance better than the stars. What about you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

