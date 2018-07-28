Tamil Nadu woman cop caught stealing on camera, husband beats up shop employee thereafter

The constable’s husband along with two men attacked the store employees for questioning his wife. (Source: NYOOOZ TV/YouTube) The constable’s husband along with two men attacked the store employees for questioning his wife. (Source: NYOOOZ TV/YouTube)

A woman police constable in Tamil Nadu, who was caught on camera for shoplifting from a store in Chennai, has been suspended. The video of the incident, which went viral, showed the 34-year-old cop stealing items such as chocolate bars from a department store. The woman, who was wearing a uniform at the time of the crime, was spotted by an employee who was monitoring the CCTV cameras.

ALSO READ | Videos of man who vandalised Donald Trump’s Hollywood star go viral

On alerting the cashier, the woman was confronted and asked not only to return the goods she had concealed but also to pay for them. Though the lady constable argued with the staff initially, she later accepted hiding the goods.

Watch the video here:

However, things did not end there. Subsequently, the constable’s husband along with two men attacked two of the store employees for questioning his wife. After a complaint was filed by the store’s proprietor, the woman constable was suspended whereas her husband was arrested for the assault.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd