Saturday, June 30, 2018
WATCH: Woman from the ‘Chai peelo’ video is back! This time dancing to ‘Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main’

The famous vlogger, Somvati Mahawar, recently posted a small clip of her dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s famous number ‘Zara Sa Jhoom loon main’ and just like the previous video it garnered a lot of attention.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 30, 2018 6:36:16 pm
chai peelo, chai peelo video, Somvati Mahawar, chai pilo woman videos, funny indian videos, funny indian chai video, somvati mahawar, sambit patra mash up, funny indian woman chai video, funny indian woman, Indian express, Indian express news Her recent dance video is as hilarious as her tea-drinking video. (Source: Somvati Mahawar/ Facebook)
If you have not been living under the rock, then there is no way you have come across the ‘Hello frands…Chai peelo’ video. Even if not the clip, the Internet’s latest obsession with this vlogger is beyond words – from hilarious memes to mash-up videos, she is all over the virtual space. So much that not only in India, even foreigners have started going bananas of a random woman drinking tea and one man even decided to come up with a global edition. If you are already tired of her old videos, no need to worry, Somvati Mahawar is back with freshly brewed content. However, this time it isn’t some beverage but a dance video.

ALSO READ | WATCH: This mash-up video of Salman Khan with woman from ‘Chai Pi Lo’ clip has left everyone ROFL-ing

Yes, she recently a small clip of her dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s famous number ‘Zara Sa Jhoom loon main’ and again like the previous video it garnered a lot of attention. This video, if not more, is as hilarious as her tea drinking one. Check out the video yourself and see.

Watch the video here:

Did you like her recent video? Tell us in comments below.

