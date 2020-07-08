Woman’s attempt to jump into pool from rooftop goes horribly wrong

The duo took a plunge together, however, for the woman the stunt went wrong. (Source: @jaahmiiin/ Twitter) The duo took a plunge together, however, for the woman the stunt went wrong. (Source: @jaahmiiin/ Twitter)

A woman’s daring attempt to jump into a pool from a rooftop went horribly wrong and the video is being widely shared on social media. The woman fell onto a shade over the patio, before landing headfirst in the pool. Luckily, she emerged from the incident largely unharmed.

The clip, which has been shared widely on social media was recorded by another person who was attending the party. It shows the woman trying to pull off the stunt during July 4 celebrations along with another man. While the man lands in the pool, the woman ends up smashing into the covering over the patio before falling into the pool.

She resurfaced in a few seconds and raised her hands to indicate she was fine, which prompted others there to cheer.

[Disclaimer: Discretion advised]

Watch the video here:

it got deleted twice on tik tok but.. this was my 4th of July /: pic.twitter.com/1BtEzA0Mtv — Jasmine Rodriguez (@jaahmiiin) July 5, 2020

The footage was originally shared on TikTok and was shared by a Twitter user who wrote: “It got deleted twice on tic tok but this was my 4th of July.” However, she later clarified she wasn’t the woman in the clip.

Many responded to the video questioning why the party was held in spite of the pandemic. Many also pointed out that the woman was incredibly lucky and some hoped it would serve as a warning to others attempting similar stunts.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd