Wisconsin woman spots cow in backseat of car at McDonald’s drive-through, video goes viral

Ordering and collecting your favourite food from a drive-through is pretty mundane. However, for one Wisconsin woman, it turned into a pretty amusing affair when she potted an animal in a car’s backseat — a cow!

Jessica Nelson was at the McDonald’s drive through in Marshfield waiting for her turn, when a few cars ahead a sedan caught her attention. Seeing the bovine seated in the back of the car looking through the window, she couldn’t believe her eyes at first.

While pets like dogs and cats are common, it is definitely baffling to see a cow on the backseat of a car. So, she quickly grabbed her phone to record the unusual sight for evidence.

“Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin,” the woman shared the video on her social account with this quirky caption. The video has gone viral getting over 1.6 lakh views on Facebook and spread on other platforms as well.

“I was in awe and couldn’t believe I was the only one videoing the cow,” Nelson told WBTV.

“I thought it was fake at first. Who puts a cow in a Buick?” she told The Associated Press. “Then its whole head moved.”

The report added that after the clip went viral, she was also contacted by the person driving the car with the cow. They clarified that the cow, actually a calf, wasn’t alone. Believe it or not, there were three calves in the backseat, all bought at an auction. While one was intrigued enough to look outside, two others were lying down and out of sight.