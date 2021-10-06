scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 06, 2021
‘How cool is this’: Wild bear finds lost GoPro camera in snow, switches it on and films self

In the 1.10-minute viral clip, the animal is seen holding the camera and bringing it close to its face and mouth before putting it back in the snow.  

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 6, 2021 7:46:27 pm
Along with the post, Schilt also shared the video of the wild bear filming itself.

Losing a GoPro is undoubtedly heartbreaking, but imagine a bear finding the camera, switching it on and shooting itself. That is exactly what Wyoming-based Dylan Schilt discovered when he stumbled across a lost GoPro during his trek in the mountains.

“Last week when I was up archery hunting, I stumbled across a GoPro that was lost while snowmobiling. When I got back to camp I charged it up and couldn’t believe what I saw,” wrote Schilt in a Facebook post as he began narrating the incident.

Watch the video here:

“After four months of it sitting there, a big old black bear found it and not only managed to turn it on but also started recording himself playing with it. Hands down the craziest thing I’ve ever found!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Along with the post, Schilt also shared the video of the wild bear filming itself. In the 1.10-minute clip, which is being widely circulated online, the animal is seen holding the camera and bringing it close to its face and mouth before putting it back in the snow.

Since being shared online, the clip has garnered over 7,000 likes and has been reshared over 19,000 times, with many quite amazed by the bear operating the camera.

“Awesome bear shot footage. Not many of us get to see the anatomy of a bear’s mouth and throat so clearly. S/he was certainly looking for something to eat with this toy. Fun to watch!” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

