Why a clip from the UK edition of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’ is being widely shared

JP Hogan was answering a question about the German days of the week.

A clip from a recent episode of the British edition of game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? is being widely shared on the internet after a contestant called home and another man’s voice was allegedly heard.

Contestant JP Hogan was stuck on the £16,000 question: “Which of these days is part of the weekend in Germany?” and decided to use one of his lifelines by calling his wife at home. Hogan said his wife had an aunt who had lived in the country for over 50 years and she’d been there multiple times.

“My wife, who at different times would probably have been in the audience, is at home as one of my Phone a Friends,” he said.

After show host Jeremy Clarkson asked for the call to be made to Hogan’s home, a man’s voice came over the line. “That was another man just answered your phone,” Clarkson said.

Clarkson is heard saying, “Relax, relax, it could be completely innocent,” even as Hogan is seen looking around, baffled by the turn what was going on.

Finally when the phone was answered, Clarkson jokingly asked Hogan’s wife, “Can I just confirm that you have got someone there with you?”

Hogan’s wife, Elizabeth, did get him the correct answer which was “Sonntag”, which is Sunday in German. But even as many on social media wondered about the man’s voice heard initially, it was pointed out that the voice can be heard saying “I am sorry there is no service”.

Many wondered why the show’s producers didn’t edit out the automated recorded response and let the host play along.

