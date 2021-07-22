Watch: Whirlwind of dust sweeps through football match in Bolivia

Even though it looked scary, no one was harmed by it.

While it’s hard to predict how any game day would turn out, footballers at a tournament in Bolivia didn’t expect a whirlwind of dust to interrupt their play. A swirling column of dust suddenly invaded the field, causing a frenzy among those present on the court and in the stands.

The natural phenomenon was caught on camera and the clip has left everyone stunned online. It looked like it was almost taking out the players when passing through the field. The footage showed the players were standing in a line and preparing to start the final of a local tournament, when suddenly the column of dust appeared and made everyone run.

The video also captured a moment when the powerful gust of wind dragged a person’s clothes into the air as players scattered to avoid being hit by the whirlwind. The small whirlwind however, caused no apparent damage while delaying the start of a tournament final in Achocalla, NBC News reported.

‘Dust devils’ are small whirlwinds that pick up dust and debris as they roll over land, The Guardian explained. They are often mistaken for tornados, which form with a downward motion of wind as opposed to upward.

The jaw-dropping moment caught on camera left many concerned, while others pointed how some of the people on the field remained visibly calm amid it all.

Absolutely loving the official who just casually strolls away, gets caught in the middle of it and then walks back to the middle of the pitch as if nothing happened. — Gavin Bosher (@mackem360) July 22, 2021

Commentary makes it sound like the whirlwind scored a goal — Ishmail (@ishmailc) July 22, 2021

Thought the jacket was someone getting yeeted! 😂 pic.twitter.com/jKpWdxJSm8 — Duplo Pilot (@Breturniac) July 21, 2021

I’m glad it was someone’s jacket that flew. But still, whoever was caught in the whirlwind’s path may have ended up with sand and dust in their eyes. — Inês Fernandes (@birdmistress96) July 22, 2021

OMG 🇧🇴 hope the ref is ok. Watch until the end. t.co/DRPWh4tHav — Marcelo Claure (@marceloclaure) July 22, 2021

Why are they so chill t.co/enTZv8Qyk0 — BlAirMAX97 (@PapaLegba97) July 22, 2021

Wit about the guy just walking through the middle of it bold as brass 🤣 t.co/Pwhn9wGfRB — Robert Martin (@RabmartinX) July 22, 2021

Did someone get thrown or was it a rubbish !👀😧 t.co/UJxuqwm3T4 — MKP (@Mskeishj) July 21, 2021