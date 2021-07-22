scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Watch: Whirlwind of dust sweeps through football match in Bolivia

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
July 22, 2021 3:46:53 pm
Even though it looked scary, no one was harmed by it.

While it’s hard to predict how any game day would turn out, footballers at a tournament in Bolivia didn’t expect a whirlwind of dust to interrupt their play. A swirling column of dust suddenly invaded the field, causing a frenzy among those present on the court and in the stands.

The natural phenomenon was caught on camera and the clip has left everyone stunned online. It looked like it was almost taking out the players when passing through the field. The footage showed the players were standing in a line and preparing to start the final of a local tournament, when suddenly the column of dust appeared and made everyone run.

The video also captured a moment when the powerful gust of wind dragged a person’s clothes into the air as players scattered to avoid being hit by the whirlwind. The small whirlwind however, caused no apparent damage while delaying the start of a tournament final in Achocalla, NBC News reported.

‘Dust devils’ are small whirlwinds that pick up dust and debris as they roll over land, The Guardian explained. They are often mistaken for tornados, which form with a downward motion of wind as opposed to upward.

The jaw-dropping moment caught on camera left many concerned, while others pointed how some of the people on the field remained visibly calm amid it all.

