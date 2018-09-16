‘Where are you from?’This video highlights the racism faced by brown people

A question that is probably asked way too often if you are probably not white. (Source: BBC/Facebook) A question that is probably asked way too often if you are probably not white. (Source: BBC/Facebook)

It is 2018 and we are still talking about race. Most Caucasians assume people with a different skin tone are not from their country. Even if they do, they would want to know the story behind their hyphenated identity. This sort of casual racism is still alive in the West.

BBC Three has come up with a hilarious way to highlight the problem. In a 1.33-minute video, the clip shows an employer asking a candidate ‘Where Are You From?”. A question that is probably asked way too often if you are not white.

Watch the video here:

