Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • VIDEO: Horrifying moment when a fire tornado pulled in fire-fighters’ hose in British Columbia

VIDEO: Horrifying moment when a fire tornado pulled in fire-fighters’ hose in British Columbia

Firefighter M. C. Schidlowsky posted the clip on Instagram, which showed a long white pipe being pulled away in swirling smoke. In the description of the video, she wrote about how the fire destroyed their hose and interrupted relief work.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2018 7:19:28 pm
canada, British Columbia wildfire, firenando British Columbia, canada firenado video, firefighter hose firenado, viral video, indian express, While firefighters in British Columbia were putting out a fire tornado, their hose was pulled in and engulfed by it. (Source: M. C. Schidlowsky/ Instagram)
Related News

Canada is facing the brunt of nature’s fury as the country has been witnessing rampant wildfires in the recent days. A dramatic video was captured on camera by a firefighter and it has left people around the globe gaping. As a group of emergency service personnel from British Columbia set out to battle a blaze near Vanderhoof, strong wind pulled the water hose 100 feet in the air.

Firefighter M. C. Schidlowsky posted the clip on Instagram, which showed a long white pipe being pulled away in swirling smoke. In the description of the video, she wrote about how the fire destroyed their hose and interrupted relief work. “It threw burning logs across our guard for 45 minutes and pulled our hose 100 plus ft in the air before melting it,” she wrote. She said that the firenado got over 200ft tall.

Watch the video here:

Scary, isn’t it?

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Trump is making America great again. Just not the way he thinks
Watch Now
Trump is making America great again. Just not the way he thinks
Buzzing Now
Advertisement