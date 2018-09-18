VIDEO: Horrifying moment when a fire tornado pulled in fire-fighters’ hose in British Columbia

While firefighters in British Columbia were putting out a fire tornado, their hose was pulled in and engulfed by it. (Source: M. C. Schidlowsky/ Instagram) While firefighters in British Columbia were putting out a fire tornado, their hose was pulled in and engulfed by it. (Source: M. C. Schidlowsky/ Instagram)

Canada is facing the brunt of nature’s fury as the country has been witnessing rampant wildfires in the recent days. A dramatic video was captured on camera by a firefighter and it has left people around the globe gaping. As a group of emergency service personnel from British Columbia set out to battle a blaze near Vanderhoof, strong wind pulled the water hose 100 feet in the air.

Firefighter M. C. Schidlowsky posted the clip on Instagram, which showed a long white pipe being pulled away in swirling smoke. In the description of the video, she wrote about how the fire destroyed their hose and interrupted relief work. “It threw burning logs across our guard for 45 minutes and pulled our hose 100 plus ft in the air before melting it,” she wrote. She said that the firenado got over 200ft tall.

Watch the video here:

Scary, isn’t it?

