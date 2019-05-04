Toggle Menu
Feline Fashionista: When a cat stole the show at Christian Dior finale

As the video from the show went viral across social media platforms, the cat's nonchalant attitude and runway-ready strut quickly became a talking point in the virtual world.

Netizens loved the feline model owning the catwalk.

While elegant and poised models clad in long, haute couture garments walked the ramp at the Christian Dior Cruise show in Morroco, a feline made an appearance on the ramp, stealing the show.

As models walked along the runway for French label Christian Dior’s first fashion show in Morocco, the cat strutted alongside them in Marrakech’s dramatic outdoor setting lit with scores of floating tealights. As the furry animal crashed the event and walked in the opposite direction to the models, the audience at the finale and on the Internet were thrilled by the cute intervention.

As the video from the show went viral across social media platforms, the cat’s nonchalant attitude and runway-ready strut quickly became a talking point in the virtual world.

However, this is not the first time cats stole the thunder at the catwalk. Last year, a cat walked the ramp in Istanbul and a stray dog had gatecrashed a fashion show in Mumbai.

Twitterati were found rooting for the feline’s modelling debut.

