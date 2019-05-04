Feline Fashionista: When a cat stole the show at Christian Dior finale

While elegant and poised models clad in long, haute couture garments walked the ramp at the Christian Dior Cruise show in Morroco, a feline made an appearance on the ramp, stealing the show.

As models walked along the runway for French label Christian Dior’s first fashion show in Morocco, the cat strutted alongside them in Marrakech’s dramatic outdoor setting lit with scores of floating tealights. As the furry animal crashed the event and walked in the opposite direction to the models, the audience at the finale and on the Internet were thrilled by the cute intervention.

Watch the video here:

As the video from the show went viral across social media platforms, the cat’s nonchalant attitude and runway-ready strut quickly became a talking point in the virtual world.

However, this is not the first time cats stole the thunder at the catwalk. Last year, a cat walked the ramp in Istanbul and a stray dog had gatecrashed a fashion show in Mumbai.

Twitterati were found rooting for the feline’s modelling debut.

Cats are the only true divas. https://t.co/kMGUlVTLeR — Inside of Every Demon is a Rainbow (@Scar_LiT) May 3, 2019

Move over Tennis Iguana, Dior Cat is HERE. https://t.co/4SEHtWl2jE — Jessica Hice (@jess_hice) May 3, 2019

Not only did this cat totally not GAF about yhis fashion show it turned around and sprayed someone in the fromt row LMFAO https://t.co/CSEPmza9lI — Ms. L 🖤 (@sarcasticLory) May 3, 2019

I don’t think anything can top this today… A cat… LITERALLY up on the cat walk at a Christian Dior fashion showpic.twitter.com/ae3vka81EI — Jennifer Long (@JenniferWGME) May 2, 2019

It is a catwalk after all https://t.co/i0aXyZkEXH — Mthawelanga 🌄🌅🌇🌤️🌞 (@looney0001) May 2, 2019

The cat took the phrase ‘cat-walk’ too seriously. https://t.co/F3rKuTmQc7 — Birdie (@SomeBirdie) May 2, 2019

the ONLY fur to ever belong on a runway ! 🐾😍 — Aiden James® (@aidenjamestour) May 2, 2019

😂😁 and the cutie marked his territory on someone’s very elegant dress…or it seams like it did…well done — Iwi (@IreneWinkel) May 2, 2019

Cats are reclaiming catwalks, y’all. https://t.co/PB9HOpInKs — Ankita Bose (@Ankitabose92) May 2, 2019