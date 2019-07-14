Watch: What happens when the famous Sholay dialogues are dubbed in Sanskrit

A film becomes a cult movie not just due to its storyline or action sequences but the iconic dialogues that leave an everlasting impact on its viewers. The catchy, intriguing lines have more often than not become a fodder for memes for netizens. But have you ever thought what if the iconic lines were dubbed in a different language?

Recently, someone dubbed Ramesh Sippy’s cult film Sholay‘s dialogue in Sanskrit and the results are quite interesting. Who can forget the highlight of the film where Gabbar enquires about Jay and Viru. Now imagine, instead of saying, ‘Kitne aadmi the’, Gabbar delivering his signature dialogue in Sanskrit.

Impressive or not, check it out your here:

And in case you’re enjoying this Sanskrit dialogues, here are a rendition of popular Hindi songs in Sanskrit.