Watch: When Hasan Minhaj quizzed Shashi Tharoor on urban lingo

The video shared by Minaj on his social media pages quickly garnered a lot of attention. And while some lauded Tharoor for being a sport and trying to explain the words, others thanked Minhaj for the hilarious skit.

Shashi Tharoor got a class on urban slangs by Hasan Minhaj and people are left in splits.

Amid the buzz generated by the latest episode of Netflix’s Patriot Act which focussed on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, showhost Hasan Minraj shared a short clip from the episode where he tests Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s proficiency in English.

“You seem to know a lot of words,” said Minraj, referring to Tharoor’s vast vocabulary. “I wanna test you of how deep your vocabulary is,” he adds before explaining the rules of the game to the Thiruvananthapuram MP.

Tharoor was put through his paces as he was asked to explain what the words “thicc” and “skrt skrt” mean. Here’s how Tharoor’s fared in his test.

In the episode, Minhaj had tackled various topics such as the Pulwama terror attack, Pakistan accusing India of eco-terrorism, the Congress’ 2G scam, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hug diplomacy and what it all entails for India in the 2019 general elections. The episode received mixed responses from social media users in India.

