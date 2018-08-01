This video shows why the #WhatTheFluffChallenge won’t work on killer whales

What the fluff challenge failed when tries on whales. (Source: aveirjapan/Twitter) What the fluff challenge failed when tries on whales. (Source: aveirjapan/Twitter)

If you thought only dogs could take part in “What the Fluff” challenge, then this video of two killer whales participating in the challenge will prove you wrong. However, unlike most of the dogs, who were fooled by their owners with the challenge, these two whales were far from being tricked.

The viral challenge is basically a peek-a-boo game that people all around the world are trying to fool their pets. All one needs to do is hide behind a large piece of cloth and do the ‘disappearing’ trick by quickly running away from the sheet.

Watch the video here:

The 17-second video, which has gone viral, features a San Antonio Sea World trainer who tries the trick by standing outside the tank of the Orca whales. However, her trick does not work on the two mammals, who quickly figure out where she is.

