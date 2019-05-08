Whale returns woman’s phone dropped in ocean; video goes viral

A beluga whale reportedly returned a phone to a woman who had dropped it in the water at Hammerfest Harbour in Norway on Monday. The video of the incident has now gone viral. According to a DailyMail report, Isa Opdahl, who was out in a boat with her friends, accidentally dropped her phone in the water. The clip shows the whale promptly holding the handset and bringing it back to the surface.

However, all Opdahl had to do to get her phone back from the ocean was to take it out from the whale’s mouth. The clip has surfaced days after a beluga whale was found with a tight harness that appeared to be Russian and had raised the alarm of Norwegian officials leading to speculations that the animal may have escaped from a Russian military facility.