‘Crazy ideas’: West Virginia Governor debunks vaccine myths in viral video

The Governor of West Virginia, who has been urging people to get vaccinated against the novel coronavirus amid rising cases in the United States, has expressed annoyance over misinformation being spread by anti-vaxxers regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to a local news report, almost every county in West Virginia is red, indicating a rise in Covid-19 cases.

While talking about the situation in the state, Governor Jim Justice highlighted the importance of getting vaccinated and dismissed those who were discouraging vaccination drives with misinformation.

Watch the video here:

“For God’s sakes a livin’, how difficult is this to understand?” — Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) is losing it over anti-vaxxers and vaccine conspiracy theorists pic.twitter.com/EzsiEz8W95 — The Recount (@therecount) September 8, 2021

“For God’s sakes a-living, how difficult is this to understand?” he says exasperatedly in the clip, which has now gone viral on social media. “Why in the world do we have to come up with these crazy ideas? They’re crazy ideas!”

In what could be a response to a viral claim that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is using implants in vaccinations to track people, he said, “The very same people that are saying that, are carrying their cell phones around. I mean, come on.”

Since the televised address, the video is being widely circulated on several social media platforms and has triggered a wave of reactions online. Many are amused by the Governor’s reaction, and others have called out anti-vaxxers.

Why do these people think they’re so interesting that someone would want to track them at all? — Sailorgirl (@NancyAn63457604) September 8, 2021

Vaccine disinformation should be a criminal offense at this point. It’s causing great harm, poisoning & killing gullible people. — Flower Child 🌸🌼💐 (@FlowerGirlBaker) September 9, 2021

he knows the delta variant is migrating to the north and his poorly vaccinated state will be hard hit — Kathy Byrne (@kab_fair) September 8, 2021

I will definitely be using “For God’s sakes a livin” as much as I can. Good for this Governor. — AMY O’ (@aosprague) September 8, 2021

According to a report by The New York Times, only 40 per cent of the total population in West Virginia is fully vaccinated.