West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee plays accordion in Germany; video goes viral

The Chief Minister of Bengal played popular Bengali song ‘Amra korbo joy’, a rendition of We Shall Overcome. (Source: Rupanjana Vivekanand/ Facebook) The Chief Minister of Bengal played popular Bengali song ‘Amra korbo joy’, a rendition of We Shall Overcome. (Source: Rupanjana Vivekanand/ Facebook)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on a 10-day trip to Germany and Italy to secure foreign investment in the state. But taking a tour of Frankfurt, the CM showed another side of her personality. Playing the famous tune of ‘Amra korbo joy’ or ‘Hum honge kamiyab’ on an accordion in the German street by the Main river, she surprised many. The video posted on Facebook by one of the members of her team, Rupanjana Vivekanand, is now going viral.

The video shows Banerjee pressing the keys, while a busker wearing a Mickey Mouse attire, bellowing the pleats. Talking about the response to CM’s musical skills, Rupanjana Vivekanand added, “People actually stopped by to listen to an Indian woman in a saree, playing the accordion, in the heart of a German city!”

However, the video has received mixed reactions back home. While the Opposition took a jibe at her for playing the piano while the “state is burning”, many on social media too weren’t that impressed.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd