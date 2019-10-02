This Durga Puja, listen to these musicians play dhaak beats on tabla!

As Durga Puja is here, Bengalis all across the globe are in the gripped with the festive fever. And nothing like listening to the beats of dhaak raises the spirits.

The percussion instrument, emblematic to the festival, holds a special place in every Bengali’s heart. If it weren’t for its beats, the six-day extravaganza would feel sombre. Recently, its signature tune was recreated on tabla and the video has left people delighted online.

Noted Indian classical tabla virtusoso, Mayookh Bhaumik, welcomed the biggest festival of the Bengalis in style by creating its beats on the tabla with hands instead of sticks used to play the dhaak. With fellow “Tabla Dhakis”, as the National Award-winning music composer described, Debasis Bhattacharya, Chandan Haldar, Dhiman Das Gupta, and Bhaumik were seen playing the musical instruments to celebrate the start of Durga Puja.

“Dhaak beats on the Tabla. Welcoming Ma Durga with the Durga Puja beats from heaven,” the artiste wrote online while sharing the video.

People on the internet loved the unique and unusual rendition and lauded the artiste for the special Puja gift.