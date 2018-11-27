Toggle Menu
‘We have not forgotten’: Mumbai Police pays tribute to 26/11 victims

The viral clip remembers those who lost their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. (Express Photo by Pradip Das)

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai that killed over 166 people and injured many. Paying tribute to those who were killed during the dastardly attack, Mumbai Police tweeted a video thanking those who stood by and defended the city.

“They continue to live in our hearts & memories ever after. A tribute to the martyrs of #2611Attack. #RememberingTheHeroes,” read the tweet. The 1.23-minute clip features officers of different department remembering those officers who lost their lives during the attack and thanking them for their sacrifice.

Watch the video here:

The 2008 Mumbai attack, which was a series of coordinated shootings and bombing across the city, has left a dark memory in the minds of the survivors.

A total of 166 people including 28 foreigners from 14 nations were killed in the terror attack carried out by a group of Pakistani terrorists belonging to LeT.  Nine of the attackers were killed by police, while lone survivor Ajmal Kasab was captured and hanged after a trial in India.

