Dramatic videos of waterspouts and tornadoes passing across Oklahoma go viral

Oklahoma has been going through a severe weather outbreak, and it has been a trouble for the residents of the place.

This image made from video provided by KWTV-KOTV shows two funnel clouds formed in Crescent, Okla., Monday, May 20, 2019. An intense storm system that weather forecasters labeled “particularly dangerous” swept through the Southern Plains Monday, spawning a few tornadoes that caused some damage and a deluge of rain but no reports of injuries. (KWTV-KOTV via AP)

Climate change has been leading to various rare and adverse effects and recently, locals spotted dramatic tornadoes and waterspouts in Oklahoma. A severe weather outbreak has been affecting the central US and the residents of the places have been reeling under severe storms and rains that caused flooding.

As predicted, more than a dozen sightings of tornadoes were reported in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Missouri early Monday evening, and videos of the tornado touchdown are now going viral.

Social media sites have been flooded with scary footages shared by Netizens.

People reported seeing over a dozen tornadoes over the town.

Grand Lake situated in Northeast Oklahoma within the foothills of Ozark Moutain Range also witnessed a rare watersprout as the usually calm waterbody witnessed high currents. A water spout was seen where the water was being pulled up from the Grand Lake into the sky in the South Central region of the United States.

The Oklahoma Co Sheriff And Oklahoma Highway Petrol also tweeted for the well being of the people, advising them to turn around if they see floods on highways, asking them not try to cross it even in urgency as it’s harmful.

Many residential areas have been flooded and disaster mangement forces have sprung in recue operations. Many state highways and roads have been closed due to flashfloods and it left several people injured.

Over the past five days there have been 130 tornado reports, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center.

The Nebraska State Patrol too tweeted a photo in which a tornado is seen approaching a highway.

