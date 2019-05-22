Dramatic videos of waterspouts and tornadoes passing across Oklahoma go viral

Climate change has been leading to various rare and adverse effects and recently, locals spotted dramatic tornadoes and waterspouts in Oklahoma. A severe weather outbreak has been affecting the central US and the residents of the places have been reeling under severe storms and rains that caused flooding.

Advertising

As predicted, more than a dozen sightings of tornadoes were reported in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas and Missouri early Monday evening, and videos of the tornado touchdown are now going viral.

Social media sites have been flooded with scary footages shared by Netizens.

People reported seeing over a dozen tornadoes over the town.

Advertising

Grand Lake situated in Northeast Oklahoma within the foothills of Ozark Moutain Range also witnessed a rare watersprout as the usually calm waterbody witnessed high currents. A water spout was seen where the water was being pulled up from the Grand Lake into the sky in the South Central region of the United States.

The Oklahoma Co Sheriff And Oklahoma Highway Petrol also tweeted for the well being of the people, advising them to turn around if they see floods on highways, asking them not try to cross it even in urgency as it’s harmful.

If you see flooded roads please don’t attempt to cross. Our partners at @DCFPDOK just did an incredible water rescue at N. Council & NW 178th. Person attempted to drive across and had to be rescued from a tree.#okwx #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/8bh1Nf6Odj — Oklahoma Co. Sheriff (@OkCountySheriff) May 21, 2019

Troop W is up in the Skiatook area getting ready to go out in an air boat. Residents of 5 different homes are waiting to be rescued from the high flood waters. pic.twitter.com/Q2YdKJCiPK — OK Highway Patrol/DPS (@OHPDPS) May 21, 2019

Many residential areas have been flooded and disaster mangement forces have sprung in recue operations. Many state highways and roads have been closed due to flashfloods and it left several people injured.

A dramatic rescue in Oklahoma was caught on camera when a woman was saved from rushing flood waters after severe weather & tornadoes hit the area. Some 13 million are under threat of severe weather tonight in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas & Arkansas. – NBC pic.twitter.com/xWjfixiJbx — BreakinNewz (@BreakinNewz01) May 21, 2019

Over the past five days there have been 130 tornado reports, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Storm Prediction Center.

The Nebraska State Patrol too tweeted a photo in which a tornado is seen approaching a highway.