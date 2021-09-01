Watch: Workers rescue cow wedged between tree branches amid flood

Hurricane Ida has wreaked havoc in several parts of Louisiana and Mississippi. Post the hurricane, much of the St Bernard Parish area was warned of life-threatening floods by the New Orleans National Weather Service. Among the many rescue operations in the affected areas, a video of a cow stuck on a tree has gone viral on social media.

The animal was washed away in the flood water and ended up wedged between the branches of a tree, unable to move, when rescuers found it. In the 33-second clip, workers are seen rescuing the cow by sawing down the tree and freeing the animal.

Watch the video here:

Workers rescued a cow wedged in a tree near New Orleans that became stuck following severe flooding caused by Hurricane Ida. Read more here: https://t.co/RaHVgeQ1rO pic.twitter.com/0ymCzNeOz3 — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 1, 2021

According to a Reuters report, Ida is one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States Gulf Coast and has prompted numerous rescue efforts in regions surrounding New Orleans. Moreover, it has severely damaged the electrical grid and led to a complete blackout in Louisiana, the report added.

The hurricane, which made landfall on Sunday, evoked memories of hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people in 2005, the website reported.