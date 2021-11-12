scorecardresearch
Friday, November 12, 2021
Watch: Woman scares off crocodile with flip-flop, sparks relatable memes online

The 2016 video from Australia recently resurfaced online after former NBA player Rex Chapman shared it, hailing the power of 'la chancla' – the Spanish word for flip-flop.

Updated: November 12, 2021 5:48:55 pm
woman scare away crocodile with slippers, woman shoo off croc with flip flops, australian woman scare crocodile sandals, viral videos, indian expressThe 2016 video which had gone viral at the time, once again resurfaced leaving all stunned online.

Many of us have at least seen a mother chasing after her rogue child with a slipper in hand, if not experienced it. A video that has gone viral shows that the humble slipper can even scare off crocodiles if the need arises.

In an unusual footage shared by former NBA player Rex Chapman on Twitter, a woman is seen walking her dog near a water body when two crocodiles appear near the bank. As one of the reptiles approaches the bank – probably seeing the little puppy sauntering around – the woman calmly removes a slipper from her foot before waving it at the huge animal.

Believe it or not, the monstrous creature pauses for an instant, staring at the woman, before promptly speeding away from the puppy. Someone behind the camera is also heard cheering out loud.

Watch the video here:

While most people watched the video in utter disbelief, others talked about the lengths to which any parent would go to save their pets and children. In the caption, Chapman praised the power of “la chancla”, the Spanish word for flip-flop. The video has so far garnered over 1.2 million views.

As it turns out, the video is not a recent one, but from 2016. The incident was captured at a famous feeding ground for crocodiles at the Kakadu National Park in Northern Territory, Australia.

According to BBC, the incident was filmed by crocodile enthusiast Lundon Anlezark. “I don’t think she realised how dangerous this kind of behaviour is,” Anlezark said. At least 120 crocodiles are thought to be present in this stretch of the East Alligator River at the park.

Soon, people around the world started sharing their own experiences of being threatened with slippers, with many highlighting that an angry mother with a sandal in hand is one of the deadliest combinations ever. The video also triggered some hilarious memes and jokes online.

