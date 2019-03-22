Watch: Woman almost gets swept away while posing for photo by the sea

A tourist in Bali had a narrow escape after she was knocked off her feet by a huge wave while she posed on a rock for a photo. The video of the woman being hit by the wave has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms.

In the video, a young woman is seen standing on the edge of rock face along the sea on the Indonesian island of Nusa Lembongan. As she stretches her arms out to get a candid shot with a crashing wave in the background, the wave sweeps her and others off their feet.

The woman wasn’t immediately visible after the wave struck, and footage from later shows that she sustained injuries which were being treated.

The video shows the woman with multiple cuts and bruises, with a man pouring water on the cuts in an attempt to clean them. The identity of the woman remains unknown.