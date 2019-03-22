Toggle Menu
Watch: Woman almost gets swept away while posing for photo by the seahttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/watch-woman-posing-for-photo-on-bali-cliff-nearly-gets-swept-away-by-huge-wave-5638704/

Watch: Woman almost gets swept away while posing for photo by the sea

In the video, a young woman is seen standing on the edge of rock face along the sea on the Indonesian island of Nusa Lembongan. The video has gone viral on Chinese social networks.

women swept off by wave, tourist risk for photos, wave slams tourist, selfie craze, viral videos, indian express
The tourist went too close to the edge and was knocked off by gushing waves.

A tourist in Bali had a narrow escape after she was knocked off her feet by a huge wave while she posed on a rock for a photo. The video of the woman being hit by the wave has gone viral on Chinese social media platforms.

In the video, a young woman is seen standing on the edge of rock face along the sea on the Indonesian island of Nusa Lembongan. As she stretches her arms out to get a candid shot with a crashing wave in the background, the wave sweeps her and others off their feet.

The woman wasn’t immediately visible after the wave struck, and footage from later shows that she sustained injuries which were being treated.

The video shows the woman with multiple cuts and bruises, with a man pouring water on the cuts in an attempt to clean them. The identity of the woman remains unknown.

Don't Miss
Before NZ shooting, visitors from India nearly doubled in four years
J-K: Soldier killed in Pakistan ceasefire violation in Rajouri district

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 People share their experiences as New Zealand stops for Muslim call to prayer
2 The viral #MicrowaveChallenge has people spinning on the floor
3 Akshay Kumar's latest photo after the release of 'Kesari' is inspiring memes