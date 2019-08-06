Watch: Woman finds snake inside touchscreen of a fuel station

In an unusual case, a US woman spotted a snake inside the touch screen of a gas pump during a regular stop to refuel her car.

Holly Malkames had stopped for fuel at the Minit Mart in Gardner, Kansas when she saw something in the screen of the gas pump. At first, Malkames thought it must be a piece of rubber moulding that had come loose, but when it started moving swiftly, she realised what it was.

“Some of the stations will have those entertainment videos on there,” Malkames told local KCTV network. “I thought maybe it was one of those, kind of a trick.”

“I was so afraid that the snake was going to be coming back down out that side of the pump,” she told ABC 7.

Malkames alerted the store manager, who ensured the snake was rescued. The woman said she’d use a different fuel station the next time just to be safe.

The gas station later posted a picture of one of the clerks safely removing the garden snake, which had appeared larger inside the screen.

“I suppose that Plexiglas probably magnifies the size of the snake too,” Malkames said.