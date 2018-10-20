WATCH: Driver rams not one but three luxury cars trying to exit parking lot

Many couldn’t stop taking at jibe at the woman and said, it requires talent to be ‘so bad’.

When it comes to driving, reversing our car might be one of the tricky things that one would take time to master. And if you have learnt it well or not, can be tested well while coming out of a parking lot, where you have to make a smooth exit not only for your car but for others as well. However, one woman in China left not one but several luxurious cars damaged when she struggled for some time to make her way out. Now, the video is going viral and while some are furious, others couldn’t stop laughing and being sarcastic.

In a footage caught on the surveillance camera put up at a parking space, the driver is seen struggling to back her white car out of the space, continuously rubbing up against a blue Maserati parked beside her. After a few minutes of getting nowhere, the woman comes out of the car tensed and frustrated. She goes back to the car and suddenly reversing across the aisle, slammed an Audi parked on the opposite side quite hard. And if hitting two cars by then was not enough, she moves ahead and hits another BMW while reversing again!

Watch the video here:

Finally, she exits but not before ramming into several other cars. The footage was recorded at a parking lot in the city of Hangzhou, Shanghaiist reported. The clip, which has been circulating on Chinese social media, has become a butt of all jokes, Next Shark reported.

