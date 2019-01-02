Watch: When Bill Gates calculated how big each slice should be before cutting his wedding cake

On their 25th wedding anniversary, Bill Gates’s wife Melinda shared a hilarious clip in which the Microsoft founder quickly figured the math out on how to cut the cake in equal portions. Yes, the man who revolutionised personal computing couldn’t leave the math out even at his wedding.

Sharing the clip on Facebook, Melinda wrote, “We told you it was time to cut the cake. You thought that meant you needed to cut a slice for everyone and did some astonishingly quick math to calculate exactly how big each slice should be.”

In the video, Melinda couldn’t hold back from laughing at Bill Gates’ quick fix.

Remembering how funny the whole episode was given that there were also sheets of cardboard in the middle of the layered cake, she added, “This is the moment I realized what was happening—and also the moment you realized that cake had a cardboard middle and I had forgotten to mention it. I laughed so hard I couldn’t speak.”

Watch the video here:

The adorable post and funny video left many users in splits online, including her husband Bill Gates who said, “Clearly, I’d be lost without you!”