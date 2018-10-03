WATCH: When a horse walks into a bar…

Fortunately, no one including the horse was injured. (Source: Stephane Jasmin/YouTube) Fortunately, no one including the horse was injured. (Source: Stephane Jasmin/YouTube)

It is not every day that you see a horse walk into a bar, however, patrons of a sports bar in France experienced the unexpected. The incident took place in a bar in Chantilly, Paris when a racehorse barged inside its premises and knocked down the furniture. The entire incident was caught on the bar’s CCTV. In the video, people can be seen running towards the exit, trying to avoid the animal.

The horse’s trainer, Jean-Marie Beguigne, told The Independent that the horse rode off after dumping her rider at the Chantilly racecourse stables, which is less than a mile away. Though the horse had a tendency to escape, she added that it was “exceptional” that it managed to reach the bar. Fortunately, no one including the horse was injured.

Watch the video here:

“Between the track and the stables, her rider fell off. The filly escaped by going on to the road, and crossing a roundabout before entering this bar. It is all quite exceptional,” he told Ouest France newspaper. The video of the incident was shared by the bar owner Stephane Jasmin.

