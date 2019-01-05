Toggle Menu
Watch: Mamata Banerjee shows off Badminton skills in viral video

Draped in her signature white sari, and a green shawl, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seen engaged in a fierce double's match.

Draped in a sari and shawl, the video shows the leader playing the game without missing a stroke with much elan. (Facebook: Mamata Banerjee)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took many by surprise after she posted a video of herself playing Badminton on her social media accounts. Draped in her signature white sari, and a green shawl, Mamata was seen engaged in a double’s match. With ease, Mamata rallies with her opponent without missing a point.

The Trinamool Congress chief, known for her passion in painting and writing poetry, demonstrated her skills in the sport. “We love sports. A token game in a village,” she wrote online while sharing the video. The post garnered a lot of attention, leaving many impressed with her game.

Watch the video here:

The Chief Minister recently attended the Jangalmahal Cup the Rangamati Sports Festival in Birbhum district of the state.

Earlier, last year the CM also flaunted her accordion playing skills in Germany and the video went viral.

