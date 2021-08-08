Watch: Wedding photographer falls into swimming pool during photo shoot

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with comments, with netizens reacting to the hilarious moment.

Indian weddings can be grand occasions filled with many happy and emotional moments. However, with all the arrangements involved and the mad rush of activities, things can at times go wrong.

A couple recently witnessed a hilarious episode during their wedding when their photographer accidentally fell into the swimming pool. Several videos of the moment have gone viral on social media, leaving netizens amused.

The clip, which was shared on Instagram page @aperinastudios, shows the bride and groom walking out from a building as the photographer stands at a distance to capture the special moment. However, seconds later, the couple looks shocked when they see the photographer falling into the pool behind him. The viral post on Instagram has garnered over one lakh views.

The page also shared another clip where the camera zooms in on to the expression of the couple, who were clearly shocked on seeing what had happened.

Since being shared online, the post has been flooded with comments, with netizens reacting to the hilarious moment. However, many also praised the photographer for quickly jumping back into action after the slight hiccup. “WOW!!Awesome recovery!! Hope he’s ok and the gear too,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.