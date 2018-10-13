Follow Us:
Saturday, October 13, 2018
WATCH: Visually impaired girls dance to song penned down by PM Modi

The song titled 'Ghume Aeno Garbo' in his mother tongue --Gujarati was sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh. The Prime Minister said he was touched to see their performance.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 13, 2018 4:57:18 pm

navratri, navratri 2018, narendra modi, garba songs, narendra modi garba songs, modi song garba, indian express Several visually impaired girls from Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh in Ahmedabad dancing to a song written by the prime minister.

Navratri is here, and people across the country are gripped in the festive fever. And the festivities are incomplete without donning traditional clothes and dancing to desi beats. Now, as most people are busy perfecting their Dandiya and Garba steps to the tunes of Falguni Pathak and Amit Tridevi, a group of girls have been dancing to a special song penned down by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As the celebrations are in full swing, several visually impaired girls from Andh Kanya Prakash Gruh in Ahmedabad danced to a song written by the prime minister. The song titled ‘Ghume Aeno Garbo’–in his mother tongue Gujarati– was sung by Aishwarya Majmudar and Ami Parikh, news agency ANI reported.

Watch the video here:

The video was well received on the Internet, and it even moved the prime minister. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “Touched to see this. The spirit of this Garba has been brought to life by these daughters!”

‘Garba’, the traditional dance from Gujarat, connects the entire world and gives people abundant joy — this is the essence of a song penned by PM Modi about 25 years ago, PTI reported.

What’s your favourite song this Navratri season? Let us know in comments below.

