‘Gandhi’s Hey Ram didn’t scare any community’: Watch Varanasi boy’s fiery speech on Gandhian values 

A school boy from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh has become the latest internet sensation after a video of his speech emphasising on Gandhian values has gone viral.

Ayush Chaturvedi, a student of Central Hindu Boys School, spoke about Mahatma Gandhi and how people are ignorant about his values and beliefs. “The Britisher who kicked Gandhi out of the train, if he could anticipate that the man would overthrow the British Raj, he would have never done it,” the boy is heard saying in the video.

Watch his full speech here:

He also spoke about how Gandhi is often blamed for partition and misinterpreted for his views on religion. “I want to say that there was no Hindu bigger than Gandhi. But Gandhi’s Hey Ram chant didn’t scare any community because Gandhi was a symbol of secularism in India,” the class XI student is heard saying in his speech in a poignant way to hit out at those who use religion as a war-cry.

The young boy highlights how following the path of non-violence is levelled as being coward in the age of social media. He quotes Gandhi, “An eye for an eye would turn the world blind.”

Lastly, he said Gandhi is not a person but an ideology and it can’t be ‘murdered’, recalling how he was shot dead.