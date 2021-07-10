Watch: US fairground ride spins out of control, onlookers step in to prevent major accident

A fun outing at a local festival in Michigan, US turned out to be a scary experience after a amusement ride started to malfunction midway, leaving people swaying in the air uncontrollably. However, thanks to the presence of mind of onlookers, an accident was averted.

Videos of the incident show the magic carpet ride at the National Cherry Festival oscillating violently, rocking its metallic foundations and clashing with the railings on the ground. However, thanks to people on the ground and their collective efforts to bring it under control, those stuck on the ride were saved.

Footage going viral shows the ride starting to sway forward and back. After seeing what was happening, one man quickly jumped on the foundation and grabbed the fence in an attempt to weigh it down. Following him, several others too rushed in to stabilise the structure and try to decrease the speed of the ride.

Videos recorded by bystanders were shared on social media, including on Reddit and Twitter. One of the users shared it with the message: “Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over.”

[Strong language, viewer discretion is advised.]

Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over https://t.co/OeE4sASyF6 pic.twitter.com/ulLbxgQNRB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2021

While some rushed to help, others were seen gaping in horror, praying for the safety of those on board.

This angle is much, much worse! Wow pic.twitter.com/2cEJK3h0ee — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 10, 2021

No injuries were reported and the ride was disassembled by Friday morning, according to Up North Live.

Onlookers told the media outlet that for several minutes after the ride came to a stop, the harnesses remained locked. Soon after they were released, witnesses said they hugged in relief while onlookers cheered and clapped.

People on social media lauded the strangers for their effort to save the people. Many others advised people to avoid such carnival rides.

Never get on a ride they can put up in a day — Jim Treacy (@JimmyTreacy) July 10, 2021

I love when humans come together and do ish like this. Also… Now y’all understand you take your chances with parking lot amusement parks…kinda like gas station sushi — 🌊Melissa_In_DC🌊 (@MelissaNtheEast) July 10, 2021

This guy is a leader. Be like this guy. pic.twitter.com/xrKdL1UHSF — Joe (@deadstickpro) July 10, 2021

One guy. They would have stood and watched if one guy hadn’t thought fast enough. — Expatriot (@Hexpatriot) July 10, 2021

As the proud son of a former carnival owner…don’t ride carny rides. They don’t exactly piss test the ride jocks, and my dad used to hire anyone who got in the van down by the homeless shelter. — KLH (@KevinLeeHarris3) July 10, 2021

Seeing a carnival ride about to topple over resulting in severe injury and death grabbing my phone to film the carnage wouldn’t be my first instinct. Thank goodness there were people willing to step in and help instead of just stand by and watch and record. — Person Woman Man Camera TV (@TiVo67) July 10, 2021

Look for the helpers, #MisterRogers said. They’re always nearby when things go awry. The other angles of this lshow just how dangerous the situation was and folks rushed in to help anyway. #ThatEnergy ❤️ https://t.co/WuMfAOrKtX — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) July 10, 2021

Seriously!!! Everyone of those people who acted with the simplest understanding that more weight was all that is needed to prevent a tragedy deserve credit. So proud of my state 🥲 #PureMichigan https://t.co/38rCRTF7la — AKA – Richard (@KIXING_Richard) July 10, 2021

I still in my heart of hearts believe people are good … no matter how awful or horrible the world seems sometimes, deep down we do care about one another. Needed this. https://t.co/aXSCsoDRk9 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) July 10, 2021

Whoa! 😳 OMG! Thank goodness for those people who didn’t hesitate to help. https://t.co/1z93ts4vDE — JuiceCupSwanQueen 🇺🇸💙🖊 (@JuiceCupSQ) July 10, 2021

wow, I walked past this to get to dinner tonight — terrifying, I’m so glad that it looks like no one was injured https://t.co/MedcTZiazQ — Erin Jean Warde (she/her) (@erinjeanwarde) July 10, 2021