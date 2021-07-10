scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 10, 2021
Must Read

Watch: US fairground ride spins out of control, onlookers step in to prevent major accident

No injuries were reported and the ride was disassembled by the next morning. However, videos of the incident have gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 10, 2021 10:05:02 pm
National Cherry Festival, National Cherry Festival ride malfunction, National Cherry Festival ride viral video, onlookers help unruly ride passenger, indian expressPeople on social media praised the bystanders for their efforts. (Source: Twitter/@Phil_Lewis_)

A fun outing at a local festival in Michigan, US turned out to be a scary experience after a amusement ride started to malfunction midway, leaving people swaying in the air uncontrollably. However, thanks to the presence of mind of onlookers, an accident was averted.

Videos of the incident show the magic carpet ride at the National Cherry Festival oscillating violently, rocking its metallic foundations and clashing with the railings on the ground. However, thanks to people on the ground and their collective efforts to bring it under control, those stuck on the ride were saved.

Footage going viral shows the ride starting to sway forward and back. After seeing what was happening, one man quickly jumped on the foundation and grabbed the fence in an attempt to weigh it down. Following him, several others too rushed in to stabilise the structure and try to decrease the speed of the ride.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Videos recorded by bystanders were shared on social media, including on Reddit and Twitter. One of the users shared it with the message: “Bystanders at the Cherry Festival in Traverse City, Michigan rushed over to stop a carnival ride from tipping over.”

[Strong language, viewer discretion is advised.] 

While some rushed to help, others were seen gaping in horror, praying for the safety of those on board.

No injuries were reported and the ride was disassembled by Friday morning, according to Up North Live.

Onlookers told the media outlet that for several minutes after the ride came to a stop, the harnesses remained locked. Soon after they were released, witnesses said they hugged in relief while onlookers cheered and clapped.

People on social media lauded the strangers for their effort to save the people. Many others advised people to avoid such carnival rides.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 10: Latest News

Advertisement