Watch: UP Police’s gets device to show what happens if you don’t wear a seat belt

The Uttar Pradesh traffic police now has a device to let citizens see and experience the effect of not wearing a seat belt while driving, even if they’re going at a slow speed. Using the device, a police officer demonstrated how one can be thrown from the seat thanks to the slightest jerk.
“A demonstration reinforcing the inevitability of #SeatBelt for our own life!” said Rahul Srivastav, Additional SP (Technical Services) of UP Police, while sharing the video with the hashtag, #BetterBeltThanNever.
A demonstration reinforcing the inevitability of #SeatBelt for our own life !#BetterBeltThanNever #roadsafety
#roadsafetytips #safety
#SeatBeltHaiToJaanHai pic.twitter.com/koseDcB3bd
— RAHUL SRIVASTAV (@upcoprahul) August 12, 2019
The Kanpur Police handle shared a longer video of the device in action where people are made to sit on the device next to an unstrapped dummy.
इस वीडियो को देखकर शायद आप समझ जाएंगे कि सीट बेल्ट लगाना कितना अतिआवश्यक है इसलिए
सीट बेल्ट अवश्य लगाये।
सुरक्षा आपकी कर्तव्य हमारा
उत्तर प्रदेश पुलिस।@Uppolice@uptrafficpolice pic.twitter.com/tIIwR42sl4
— Kanpur South Police (@kanpursouthpol) August 12, 2019
The demonstration got a thumbs up from many on the social media platform, who hoped this will at least persuade people to wear seat belts for their own safety.