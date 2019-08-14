Toggle Menu
Watch: UP Police’s gets device to show what happens if you don’t wear a seat belt

Kanpur Police shared a longer video of the device in action where people were strapped in next to a dummy that was not wearing a seat belt.

Using a seat belt persuader, a police officer showed how one can topple with the slightest jerk even when moving at a low speed.

The Uttar Pradesh traffic police now has a device to let citizens see and experience the effect of not wearing a seat belt while driving, even if they’re going at a slow speed. Using the device, a police officer demonstrated how one can be thrown from the seat thanks to the slightest jerk.

“A demonstration reinforcing the inevitability of #SeatBelt for our own life!” said Rahul Srivastav, Additional SP (Technical Services) of UP Police, while sharing the video with the hashtag, #BetterBeltThanNever.

The Kanpur Police handle shared a longer video of the device in action where people are made to sit on the device next to an unstrapped dummy.

The demonstration got a thumbs up from many on the social media platform, who hoped this will at least persuade people to wear seat belts for their own safety.

