Watch: UAE celebrates Narendra Modi’s swearing-in with his picture, flag on ADNOC building

As Narendra Modi took oath as the prime minister of India for the second time, in United Arab Emirates (UAE) the iconic ADNOC building was lit up to mark the occasion. Celebrating the friendship between the two countries, India and UAE flags along with portraits of PM Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were projected on the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) building.

Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE was delighted to see the unusual gesture and tweeted about it. It should be noted that although a similar gesture has been done by the middle-east nation for India on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day, this is the first time the gesture was extended for a political event such as oath ceremony.

Now this is true friendship! As PM @narendramodi is sworn in for a second term in office, the iconic @AdnocGroup tower in Abu Dhabi is lit up with India and UAE flags and portraits of our PM and of HH Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed @IndianDiplomacy @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/fnlkEdPHFW — IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) May 30, 2019

“Beyond the symbolism of these images is also the clear direction that the Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed have provided to diplomats like us to make ‘the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ a truly vibrant example of what we can achieve when we work together,” Suri told Emirates News Agency.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs also tweeted about the event.

An extraordinary gesture! UAE government lit up the iconic ADNOC building in #AbuDhabi on the occasion of the swearing-in ceremony of PM @narendramodi and Council of Ministers.@IndembAbuDhabi @navdeepsuri pic.twitter.com/Aev6j8mYE7 — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) May 30, 2019

Videos of the beautiful gesture started doing the rounds on social media and many Indians cheered the gesture.