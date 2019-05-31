Watch: UAE celebrates Narendra Modi’s swearing-in with his picture, flag on ADNOC building

Toggle Menu
As Narendra Modi took oath as the prime minister of India for the second time, the iconic ADNOC building was lit up to mark the occasion.

Videos of the beautiful gesture started doing rounds online and many were proud of seeing the prime minister’s photo on a building in a foreign land.

As Narendra Modi took oath as the prime minister of India for the second time, in United Arab Emirates (UAE) the iconic ADNOC building was lit up to mark the occasion. Celebrating the friendship between the two countries, India and UAE flags along with portraits of PM Modi and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, were projected on the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) building.

Navdeep Singh Suri, the Indian Ambassador to the UAE was delighted to see the unusual gesture and tweeted about it. It should be noted that although a similar gesture has been done by the middle-east nation for India on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day, this is the first time the gesture was extended for a political event such as oath ceremony.

“Beyond the symbolism of these images is also the clear direction that the Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed have provided to diplomats like us to make ‘the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ a truly vibrant example of what we can achieve when we work together,” Suri told Emirates News Agency.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs also tweeted about the event.

Videos of the beautiful gesture started doing the rounds on social media and many Indians cheered the gesture.

