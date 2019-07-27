Watch: Toddler taking her puppy out on a stroller is melting hearts online

Netizens love videos of dogs and toddlers. In fact, the internet is replete with such videos but this time, the netizens are going gaga over a clip where a little girl decided to take her dog in a stroller along with her for a regular Sunday grocery shopping.

Advertising

The sweet video which is now going viral across social media sites was uploaded on Instagram by user @thelionsmama, hailing from North Bethesda, Maryland. The video shows the toddler casually browsing through the aisles of the store while carrying the dog around like it’s no big deal! And what makes it even more surprising is that, throughout the stroll, the Yorkshire dog remains uncannily calm in the pram.

People on the app and elsewhere couldn’t stop commenting how adorable the duo looked and many showered love on the little one. While a lot of Instagrammers remarked how children often imitate their parents, others lauded the calmness of the dog, settled in the stroller.

However, the video also has received some criticism. While some accused the parents of letting the toddler treat the dog as a toy, others slammed them of violating federal health code of the country by bringing a dog into a grocery store.