Toggle Menu
Watch: Toddler taking her puppy out on a stroller is melting hearts onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/watch-toddler-taking-her-puppy-out-on-a-stroller-is-melting-hearts-online-5856655/

Watch: Toddler taking her puppy out on a stroller is melting hearts online

The now-viral video was uploaded by Instagram user @thelionsmama, where the toddler is seen browsing through the aisles of the stores while carrying the dog around. Throughout his stroll, the Yorkshire dog remains uncannily calm in his pram.

cute baby videos, cute dog videos, dog in stroller video, toddler and dog viral video, toddler with dog instagram viral video, trending, Indian Express news
The video of the little girl taking her dog out on a stroller is going viral across social media platforms.

Netizens love videos of dogs and toddlers. In fact, the internet is replete with such videos but this time, the netizens are going gaga over a clip where a little girl decided to take her dog in a stroller along with her for a regular Sunday grocery shopping.

The sweet video which is now going viral across social media sites was uploaded on Instagram by user @thelionsmama, hailing from North Bethesda, Maryland. The video shows the toddler casually browsing through the aisles of the store while carrying the dog around like it’s no big deal! And what makes it even more surprising is that, throughout the stroll, the Yorkshire dog remains uncannily calm in the pram.

People on the app and elsewhere couldn’t stop commenting how adorable the duo looked and many showered love on the little one. While a lot of Instagrammers remarked how children often imitate their parents, others lauded the calmness of the dog, settled in the stroller.

However, the video also has received some criticism. While some accused the parents of letting the toddler treat the dog as a toy, others slammed them of violating federal health code of the country by bringing a dog into a grocery store.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Asha Bhosle’s ‘Hare Krishna Hare Ram’ tweet has started a debate online. Here’s why
2 US man surprises wife with Amazon package-shaped birthday cake
3 Viral videos: Indonesia’s Mount Tangkuban Parahu erupts, leaves tourists in a frenzy