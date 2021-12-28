scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Watch: Tourists shocked as tigress attacks dog near safari vehicles in Rajasthan

The authorities revealed that the predator was a female tiger called Sultana. The dog was killed in the attack. 

By: Trends Desk |
Updated: December 28, 2021 7:06:31 pm
Ranthambore National Park, Ranthambore National Park tiger attack, Ranthambore National Park tiger kills dog safari, tiger attacks dog jungle safari, indian expressThe incident happened in zone-1 of Ranthambore National Park.

For people going on a jungle safari, nothing can be more thrilling than to spot animals in the wild. However, it can sometimes turn out to be an unpleasant experience, as a group of tourists found out at Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan when they spotted a tiger on the prowl near them. The experience left them in shock.

In a video doing the rounds on the internet, two jeeps filled with tourists and guards were seen parked on a forest trail inside the national park. The people first spotted the tiger at a distance. However, the animal suddenly raced towards the vehicles of the tourists and attacked a dog which was standing near them. The moment took everyone by surprise.

Watch the video here:

The video was shared by Ranthambore National Park’s YouTube channel. The authorities revealed that the predator was a female tiger called Sultana. The dog was killed in the attack.

According to the YouTube video posted on the park’s official channel, the incident happened in Zone-1 of the national park on Monday morning.

