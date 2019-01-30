This video of friends helping ‘drunk’ man after taking selfies is totally relatable

What will you do when your friend is intoxicated and doesn’t know left to right? Drinking is bad but more often than not it leads to some hilarious situation too, like when a friend helps his drunk friend but only after clicking some selfies with him.

In this video that was shared on Facebook on January 29, a drunk man fell to the ground at a train station in central China’s Hubei province. His friend takes out his phone, starts taking selfies in different angles. Eventually, the friend helps his drunk friend and drags him out of the station. Captioned “Friends help drunk man..eventually”, the video has over 77,000 views. The video has gone viral and created quite a buzz on Chinese social media, with reactions such as “This is indeed real brotherhood” to “My friend does the same thing. When I fell, she laughed at me before helping.”

Watch the video here:

Have you been in a similar situation? Tell us in the comments below.