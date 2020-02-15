Video of toddler dancing to Frozen’s ‘Let it Go’ goes viral

The mother of the 2-year-old said she often performs the song in their house, but it was a first time dancing in the snow. (Kristi Michele/ Facebook) The mother of the 2-year-old said she often performs the song in their house, but it was a first time dancing in the snow. (Kristi Michele/ Facebook)

Disney’s franchise film Frozen is loved by children around the world. Though the first movie released way back in 2013, its song ‘Let it Go’ still remains a hit. Witnessing snow in Texas, a little girl decided to reenact the song from the blockbuster animation film by playing the role of Elsa and the video has taken social media by storm.

Dressed in a blue gown, little Madelyn was seen donning a crown and dancing her heart out in the snow patch outside her home. The moves by the two-year-old was filmed and uploaded on Facebook by her mother, Kristi Michele, and soon it went viral for all the right reasons.

Not just friends and family, the video was even seen by Elsa herself, actor-singer Idina Menzel, who wrote, “Yes, Madelyn!” while sharing the video on her Facebook page.

“We literally watch Frozen all day every day,” Michele told CNN. “If we’re not listening to it in the car or at home, she even yells at Google Home to play Frozen music. So it’s nonstop Frozen at our house,” the mother added.

Although the little one has performed the song in their living room many times before, seeing the snowfall, she couldn’t resist to dance on the ice like in the film.

