Watch: This pastor’s garba moves is going viral for the right reasons

A video of a Christian priest swaying along the beats of garba has gone viral on social media. (Source: Surendra Shetty/Twitter)

Most festivals in India bring together people of different faiths to celebrate the occasion. In one such instance, a pastor showed off his garba moves at an event in Mumbai and the video has now gone viral.

ALSO READ | Indian scientist denied entry to Garba event in US as he didn’t look ‘Hindu’

Shared by one Surendra Shetty, the viral clip features Father Crispino D’Souza, the rector of Don Bosco School in Matunga, swaying to the beats along with a dance group during “Dandiya Dhamaka”. Many people have lauded the priest, not only for his dance moves but also to highlight how inclusive Indian festivals are.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd