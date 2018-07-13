WATCH: This Pakistani guy sets the floor on fire with his sizzling dance moves

Mehroz Baig set the floor at a shopping mall on fire with his swift and gracious dance moves and expressions. (Source: Mehroz Baig/Facebook) Mehroz Baig set the floor at a shopping mall on fire with his swift and gracious dance moves and expressions. (Source: Mehroz Baig/Facebook)

While we discovered the groovy moves of Sanjeev Shrivastava, the teacher was immortalised by the Internet as the ‘Dacning Uncle’, Pakistan seems to have found their dancing star in someone too. Mehroz Baig set the floor at a shopping mall on fire with his swift and gracious dance moves and expressions. The video, which was shared on Baig’s page on Facebook, garnered over 10,00,00 shares and seven million views and not surprisingly so. According to the description that was given along with the two-minute-long video, he decided to get his groove going at Hyperstar in Pakistan to the song Laung Laachi.

Watch the video here.

Fascinating, isn’t it?!

