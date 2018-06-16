WATCH: This man’s jaw-dropping juggling skills have left football fans speechless

According to a few users, the man regularly performs in Paris. According to a few users, the man regularly performs in Paris.

As the FIFA World Cup 2018 fever grips fans across the globe, people on the Internet are cheering for someone’s stellar off-the-field football skills. In a video that has gone viral, a man flaunts his juggling skills atop a pillar on a sidewalk as a crowd cheers him on a busy street. He even turns upside down, balancing the ball on his ankle!

The video was shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra on Friday and questioned, “Is this guy for real or a droid?” Seeing his mindboggling talent, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group wrote, “He should be performing for packed audiences in major auditoriums. Sometimes I wonder if people who develop such skills are the ones who should be the richest – not on the pavement.”

Watch the video here:

#whatsappwonderbox Just jaw-dropping.Not even the full video. Is this guy for real or a droid? He should be performing for packed audiences in major auditoriums. Sometimes I wonder if people who develop such skills are the ones who should be the richest-not on the pavement.. pic.twitter.com/Obg0j2uscn — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 15, 2018

He later shared another incredible video of the man to highlight his skills more. Watch the second video here:

2nd half of the video. Even more incredible…Dizzy just watching this. pic.twitter.com/rUJMee24s2 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 15, 2018

Unsurprisingly, Twitterati was thrilled too by his mind-boggling skills. According to a few users, the man apparently performs regularly in Paris.

Instead of a bland and insipid song and dance @FiIFworldcup2018 opening ceremony yesterday, these are the kind of talent and incredible acrobatic stuff they should be showing. https://t.co/a4UbdDtXJd — Ganesh Krishnamurthy (@GaneshVMK) June 15, 2018

He performs everyday at the church located on montmartre in Paris. Amazing skill. Interesting thing to note is many enjoy his performance and click videos but few leave any gratuity — Ravi G Bhatia (@ravigbhatia) June 15, 2018

Wow- awesome skill. Laudable — alok gupta (@alokg2k) June 15, 2018

Spellbound watching his skills sir!! Yes they should be the richest and highly respected and protected too.

Thank you sir for sharing this video.. — Pradeep Rathor (@Pradeeptweeet) June 15, 2018

Awahh… 😇😇 man or Superman.. It’s awesome — Rahul yadav (@rahulforrotary) June 15, 2018

I can’t believe my eyes. This is mother of perfection. And the place where he’s performing makes it a lot more challenging. pic.twitter.com/rji9xPToVw — Abhishek Yadav (@abhisheky948) June 15, 2018

This is knowing your craft thoroughly…very professional displaying a high level of expertise and intricate dexterity honed from years of practice and performance. Great show. — Olusesan Ayeni (@sesanayeni) June 15, 2018

Seems he doesn’t believe in the term GRAVITY !!! — Hirak Shah (@HirakShah14) June 15, 2018

Why can’t ppl not select this guys to FIFA word cup. — Swamy Raavi (@InfoSwamy) June 15, 2018

What are your thoughts about his football skills? Tell us in the comments below.

