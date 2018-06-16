Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

WATCH: This man’s jaw-dropping juggling skills have left football fans speechless

Shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra, the video now going viral shows a man flaunting his dribbling skills atop a pillar on a sidewalk! His stunning skills have left football fans on the micro-blogging site cheering for him.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 16, 2018 11:43:29 am
football, fifa 2018, fifa world cup 2018, football fans, football dribbling skill, football skill, viral videos, indian express According to a few users, the man regularly performs in Paris.
Related News

As the FIFA World Cup 2018 fever grips fans across the globe, people on the Internet are cheering for someone’s stellar off-the-field football skills. In a video that has gone viral, a man flaunts his juggling skills atop a pillar on a sidewalk as a crowd cheers him on a busy street. He even turns upside down, balancing the ball on his ankle!

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2018: UK man celebrates his love for football by sourcing beers from all 32 participating countries!

The video was shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra on Friday and questioned, “Is this guy for real or a droid?” Seeing his mindboggling talent, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group wrote, “He should be performing for packed audiences in major auditoriums. Sometimes I wonder if people who develop such skills are the ones who should be the richest – not on the pavement.”

Watch the video here:

He later shared another incredible video of the man to highlight his skills more. Watch the second video here:

Unsurprisingly, Twitterati was thrilled too by his mind-boggling skills. According to a few users, the man apparently performs regularly in Paris.

What are your thoughts about his football skills? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now