Watch: This little boy was so overwhelmed to meet the Queen that he crawled out of nearest door!

Meeting any member of a royal family can be pretty overwhelming and if it’s world longest reigning monarch, then the nervousness can surely be expected to double. This is exactly what happened when a little boy recently met Queen Elizabeth II. Not being able to overcome his nervousness, he dropped to the floor and crawled out of the nearest door!

In a video going viral, nine-year-old Nathan Grant was introduced to the Queen when she visited Coram — Britain’s oldest children’s charity. When the moment came to finally greet the monarch, Nathan’s mother politely said in her introduction, “We are hosting today and this is our adopted son.” But before the Queen could get a response, the 9-year-old boy slid between his mother’s arms and hastily crawled out of the room on all fours.

Watch the moment here :

Although everyone was embarrassed and shocked seeing him leave, his mother attempted to cover up for his behaviour and joked, “That’s his version of a bow” — leaving everyone including the Queen in splits.

However, the young lad wasn’t done by just escaping, he then waved from outside of the door, yelling, “Bye!”