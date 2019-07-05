Toggle Menu
A flight attendant’s quirky safety demonstration is breaking the internethttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/watch-this-flight-attendants-quirky-safety-demonstration-is-breaking-the-internet-5817017/

A flight attendant’s quirky safety demonstration is breaking the internet

The WestJet attendant was seen making funny gestures and even grooving a little to ensure everyone kept their eyes on him through the safety demonstration.

funny flight announcement, funny flight attendant, westjet, west jet funny announcement, viral video, indian express, funny news,
The WestJet flight attendant is winning hearts online through its quirky facial expression.

If you’re a frequent flier you know the safety demonstration in its entirety, right? But one flight attendant on a Canadian flight came up with his own version of the standard procedure and is now a star on social media.

The WestJet attendant was seen making funny gestures and even grooving a little to ensure everyone kept their eyes on him through the safety demonstration. From an alternative take on how to tighten the seatbelt to wearing an oxygen mask, the flight attendant’s over-the-top face expressions and acting skills have won the internet.

Watch the video here:

The video of the man has gone viral across social media and many are rooting for him to win an Oscar! Many also tagged the airline company and urged them to give him the raise he deserves.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 People respond to Budget 2019 with memes after no change in tax slabs, fuel prices rise
2 Nirmala Sitharaman gets praise by ditching briefcase for ‘bahi khata’ in Budget 2019
3 Video of Rahul Gandhi watching Article 15 at cinema hall goes viral, earns him praise