A flight attendant’s quirky safety demonstration is breaking the internet

If you’re a frequent flier you know the safety demonstration in its entirety, right? But one flight attendant on a Canadian flight came up with his own version of the standard procedure and is now a star on social media.

The WestJet attendant was seen making funny gestures and even grooving a little to ensure everyone kept their eyes on him through the safety demonstration. From an alternative take on how to tighten the seatbelt to wearing an oxygen mask, the flight attendant’s over-the-top face expressions and acting skills have won the internet.

Guess what! He managed to draw everyone’s attention and ensured that the eyes were on the demonstration! Else, most passengers don’t care to spare a glace at this.

What an idea, Sirji!

